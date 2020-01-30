Warren proposes penalties for fake news
Warren proposes penalties for fake news

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a town hall meeting Sunday in Davenport, Iowa.

 SUE OGROCKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Warren proposed a plan to address misinformation pushed by hostile foreign governments and any other entities attempting to meddle in U.S. elections.

Warren proposed creating civil and criminal penalties for anyone who knowingly disseminates false information about when and how to participate in an election.

“Anyone who seeks to challenge and defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election must be fully prepared to take on the full array of disinformation that foreign actors and people in and around the (Republican president Donald) Trump campaign will use to divide Democrats, suppress Democratic votes, and erode the standing of the Democratic nominee,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “And anyone who seeks to be the Democratic nominee must condemn the use of disinformation and pledge not to knowingly use it to benefit their own candidacy or damage others.”

Warren also proposed reinstating the position of cybersecurity coordinator at the National Security Council, and work with other countries enhance information sharing and create coordinated responses.

