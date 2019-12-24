WARREN ENDORSEMENTS: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Iowa campaign has announced endorsements from 21 Iowa leaders.

“I’m supporting Elizabeth Warren because it’s time for a woman in the White House fighting for rights and equality,” said Jean Oxley of Cedar Rapids, Linn County’s first female county supervisor.

“Elizabeth Warren is a breath of intellectual fresh air,” said Dave Swenson, an Iowa State University economist. “She’s proposing well-grounded and progressive approaches to solving our country’s greatest challenges, and offering practical pathways for making those plans a reality.”

Others endorsing Warren are Jim Riordan, former state senator, Waukee; Steve Sovern, former state senator, Cedar Rapids; Jan Corderman, former AFSCME Council 61 president, Pleasant Hill; Laura Bergus, Iowa City Council member; Danielle Pettit-Majewski, Washington City Council member; Patricia Schaefer, former Morning Sun mayor; Kendra Breitsprecher, former Dayton City Council member; Debi Plum, Fairfield school board president; Jason Frerichs, Iowa Democratic Party Progressive Caucus vice chairman, Des Moines; Kathy Winter, Osceola County Democrats chairwoman, Sibley; Krissa Mason, former Madison County Democrats chairwoman, Corydon; Anna Plank, founder of statewide Indivisible organization, Iowa City; Nick Bergus, community activist, Iowa City; Paul Deaton, community activist, Solon; Stan Plum, community activist, Fairfield; Annaleah and Michael Moore, community activists, Council Bluffs; Ryan Marquardt, Iowa House candidate, Van Meter; and Laura Jackson, conservation advocate, Cedar Falls.

