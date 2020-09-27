Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for Oct. 3 in Mason City

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to North Iowa this year.
But instead of the Alzheimer’s Association hosting a large gathering, it’s encouraging Mason City area residents to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community on Oct. 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk.”
Although a large gathering isn’t planned for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, time-honored components of the event are being replicated.
On walk day, an opening ceremony, featuring local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, will be delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.
A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view-only” format on walk day at Mason City High School to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect.
Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jenny Fields, development specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States — and more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 136,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/MasonCity.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!