Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for Oct. 3 in Mason City

Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jenny Fields, development specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States — and more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 136,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/MasonCity.

