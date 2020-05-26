Waldorf University to return to face-to-face courses in August

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Waldorf University will start up face-to-face classes again on Aug. 24.

President Robert Alsop made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“The health and safety of our students and employees are our first priority,” said Alsop. “We are working on safety and contingency plans to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming environment this fall. While our campus operations may look a little different; we are preparing for the return of our Warriors in August.”

There are three committees preparing the institution for the fall semester by crafting operational plans to follow proper guidelines for health testing, screening and tracing, cleaning and sanitizing, social distancing in the classroom, residence halls and dining services.

University leadership is preparing three contingency plans for preparation for fall semester. Each option will provide a safe environment for students, faculty and staff strictly following the guidelines provided by community and state health officials.

“We housed over 100 students that couldn’t return home during the spring semester as the COVID-19 outbreak occurred,” Alsop said. “I would like to thank the faculty, staff and state and community health officials that made it possible to provide a safe environment to our students that stayed on campus this past spring as we adjusted our operations. The spirit provided by our team and community showed how deeply we care of our Warriors. I couldn’t be prouder.”

