Waldorf suspends face-to-face classes
Waldorf suspends face-to-face classes

Beginning March 23, Waldorf University in Forest City will suspend all classroom studies and move to a distance-learning platform, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The face-to-face suspension will last through at least April 14 while school officials evaluate the situation further. A final decision is expected to be made by April 3.

Current online classes are not affected.

Residential halls and the dining facility will remain open to students, however all athletic activities are suspended through the season.

