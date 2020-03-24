You are the owner of this article.
Waldorf suspends face-to-face classes for rest of semester, continues online
Waldorf suspends face-to-face classes for rest of semester, continues online

Waldorf University in Forest City will suspend all face-to-face studies and continue with the distance-learning platform that was put into place on March 23 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The face-to-face suspension will last through the remainder of the 2020 spring semester.

Current online classes are not affected.

Residential halls and the dining facility will remain open to students, however all athletic activities are suspended through the season.

Additional information is available on the school's website.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

