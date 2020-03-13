Waldorf extends spring break through next week

Waldorf University in Forest City will have an extra week of spring break, as school administrators decide how to move forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes will tentatively resume on Monday, March 23, but an announcement will be made Thursday, March 26, as to whether those classes will be shifted to an online format.

Residential halls and the dining facility will remain open to students, however all athletic activities are suspended.

