Volunteers making thousands of masks for Mason City residents

"We just felt that this was a real need in the community," Blanchard said. And that shows in the current focus that her and others have.

As the return to school is imminent, they're aiming to get masks to kids going back into buildings. And not just one mask apiece. "Right now there’s really a push to get school-age masks and hopefully get them more than one so they have the ability to wash it and keep it clean," Blanchard said.

Along with the schools, Blanchard and volunteers are trying to assist charitable organizations in the community as well.

"We just made 550 masks for Salvation Army for little toddlers up to high schoolers that will be given out with backpacks," Blanchard said. In addition to the local Salvation Army, volunteers are also putting together masks that people can pick up at the Community Kitchen.