Volunteers making thousands of masks for Mason City residents

Early on into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mason City Fire Department needed to bolster its supply of masks.
So to do that they reached out to Charles H. MacNider Art Museum Director Edith Blanchard for help. And she was more than happy to pitch in.
"I helped them and made styled masks for their needs," she said. Since Blanchard is a city employee, it didn't take long for her to start getting masks to other employees as well. From there, things compounded. Blanchard alone couldn't meet the needs for masks at city hall and on city buses and at other public buildings. So she asked for help.
Five months and several dozen helpers later, Blanchard and a team of volunteers have put together more than 3,600 masks for residents across the Mason City area. Free of charge.
"We just felt that this was a real need in the community," Blanchard said. And that shows in the current focus that her and others have.
As the return to school is imminent, they're aiming to get masks to kids going back into buildings. And not just one mask apiece. "Right now there’s really a push to get school-age masks and hopefully get them more than one so they have the ability to wash it and keep it clean," Blanchard said.
Along with the schools, Blanchard and volunteers are trying to assist charitable organizations in the community as well.
"We just made 550 masks for Salvation Army for little toddlers up to high schoolers that will be given out with backpacks," Blanchard said. In addition to the local Salvation Army, volunteers are also putting together masks that people can pick up at the Community Kitchen.
With such a demand, Blanchard said that she and other volunteers work off of a basic, three-pleat design that's repeatable for long-time sewers and novices alike. And because meeting in in-person groups isn't entirely viable right now, the range of sewers pick up materials outside of the MacNider Art Museum and drop off the finished product later.
Even with such a major outgrowth, Blanchard is keeping pretty modest about the operation. For her, it's not so different from the kind of art making that she's already around all the time.
"In many ways we teach arts and crafts classes and this is a little bit of an extension of that. We’re teaching people this technique and art. They’re dusting off old sewing machines and we think that’s good. I hope some of that sticks later on."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
