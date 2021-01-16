Volunteer effort furthers new NI Christian School building project

Work on an addition, which will soon house an expansion of North Iowa Christian School's current facility on Sixth Street Southeast in Mason City, got a push forward this week as a mission-based volunteer group donated its time and talent to the project.
The group, informally named World Mission Builders, brought together people from six states to work alongside NI Christian's own volunteers to help frame a portion of the new building's interior.
A portion of the interior framing work began on Thursday, with the Builders committed to work through Tuesday, Jan. 19, if needed. The entire project is expected to be finished sometime this spring.
David Fink, who is a member of World Mission Builders, said the group began as a church-building initiative, but the effort has expanded and the organization has since helped build church camps, children's homes, and housing for wounded veterans.
"We've looked for other things that we can continue to build, and serve different communities and different organizations in building the kingdom of God," Fink said.
Longtime school volunteer and girls basketball coach Mack Pals was among the local workers at the site, and said the new structure will provide some much-desired elbow room for students and staff.
"Yeah, it's very much something the school needed," said Pals. "They needed some more classrooms added and some administration offices are being added."
Probably the most marked addition to the grounds is the gymnasium on the building's north side, which Pals said will be used not only for athletics, but likely as an activity center and gathering spot for school-based social events.
Right now, Pals said, the school utilizes gym space at the YMCA for athletic needs.
Sophomore Ethan Peterson, who was at the site helping his dad, Justin, said he has attended North Iowa Christian School since Kindergarten, and is anxious to move into the new facility.
"I'm definitely excited for the new one," said Peterson. He said he's particularly looking forward to having a gym.
