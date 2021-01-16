Volunteer effort furthers new NI Christian School building project

Work on an addition, which will soon house an expansion of North Iowa Christian School's current facility on Sixth Street Southeast in Mason City, got a push forward this week as a mission-based volunteer group donated its time and talent to the project.

The group, informally named World Mission Builders, brought together people from six states to work alongside NI Christian's own volunteers to help frame a portion of the new building's interior.

A portion of the interior framing work began on Thursday, with the Builders committed to work through Tuesday, Jan. 19, if needed. The entire project is expected to be finished sometime this spring.

David Fink, who is a member of World Mission Builders, said the group began as a church-building initiative, but the effort has expanded and the organization has since helped build church camps, children's homes, and housing for wounded veterans.

"We've looked for other things that we can continue to build, and serve different communities and different organizations in building the kingdom of God," Fink said.

Longtime school volunteer and girls basketball coach Mack Pals was among the local workers at the site, and said the new structure will provide some much-desired elbow room for students and staff.