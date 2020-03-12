Visitor restrictions go in effect at senior living facilities in Mason City

Local health care facilities have placed restrictions on visiting due to the threat of the coronavirus.
At MercyOne, two visitors are allowed (parents/stepparents/spouse/partner, etc.)., and visitors must limit their movement within the facility, and stay away from common areas.
Visitors must also be free from fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting and runny nose.
Exceptions may be made if it is essential, as determined by the patient's health care team. For more information, visit MercyOne.org/northiowa.
Homestead of Mason City, at 2501 W. State St., has also issued restrictions, permitting only essential guests in their senior living facilities. Homestead's definition of "essential guest" is someone who provides active health care services to a resident.
Essential guests and staff are being screened prior to entry as well.
The policy went into effect on Wednesday, and is based on recommendations by the American Health Care Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The IOOF Home & Community Therapy Center posted a letter on Facebook to its residents and their family members on Wednesday as well, indicating that they, too, are following the CDC's guidelines.
IOOF has requested that family and friends do not visit the center at all, and are also screening anyone entering their facility at 1037 19th St. S.W. If a visit with a family member is absolutely necessary, they ask that the visitor contact the facility first.
On Monday, Good Shepherd restricted any outside group activities in its nursing facility including church services, school visits, community group visits and its Sunday Smorgasbord.
Visitors are asked to call the facility before coming and limit visits to only those that are absolutely necessary. Staff will be closely monitored as well.