Visitor restrictions go in effect at senior living facilities in Mason City

Local health care facilities have placed restrictions on visiting due to the threat of the coronavirus.

At MercyOne, two visitors are allowed (parents/stepparents/spouse/partner, etc.)., and visitors must limit their movement within the facility, and stay away from common areas.

Visitors must also be free from fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting and runny nose.

Exceptions may be made if it is essential, as determined by the patient's health care team. For more information, visit MercyOne.org/northiowa.

Homestead of Mason City, at 2501 W. State St., has also issued restrictions, permitting only essential guests in their senior living facilities. Homestead's definition of "essential guest" is someone who provides active health care services to a resident.

Essential guests and staff are being screened prior to entry as well.

The policy went into effect on Wednesday, and is based on recommendations by the American Health Care Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.