Visit Mason City has announced a new tool for residents and visitors to get the most out of everything the area has to offer.

A partnership with tech company Bandwango allowed staff to build a passport of local businesses and attractions to allow for a simple, interactive guidebook type experience designed for how we use technology.

"The Culture Pass is set to redefine the way people interact with our city's treasures, opening up new avenues of discovery,” said Visit Mason City Brand Accelerator and Engagement Specialist Brett Bachtle.

The first in the series was the Mason City Discovery Pass, a list of 17 local businesses and special deals for each. It was followed by the North Iowa Brew Pass, featuring six local breweries.

Each of the passes allow participants to add points to their total by visiting and checking in at each location. Those points can then be redeemed for a prize on each of the passes.

Bachtle explains that downloading the Culture Pass onto a phone works very much like adding an app, but this pass isn't exactly that. "The Discovery, North Iowa Brew and Culture passes are downloadable and they look and act like an app, but they don't take up space on your phone like an app. It's an optimized webpage that automatically updates for you, so that saves some hassle."

There are 24 locations on the new Culture pass and most are found on Mason City's Cultural Loop. Bachtle and the team at Visit Mason City had the opportunity to test run the pass and he's managed to rack up all the points he needs to earn a prize.

"We got it about a week ahead of launch and I took a long stroll around Mason City and checked off most of the locations. Blue Heron is on the North side of town, so I made a trip up for my last points. I've earned myself a Mason City Culture Pass hat," he said.

Once you've downloaded the pass, participants simply check in at each location and points are automatically added to their total. Points can be redeemed in the rewards tab of the pass. The pass itself is free to download and the Culture Pass sites are free to visit as well. Use the Discovery or North Iowa Brew pass to find discounts at local businesses nearby.