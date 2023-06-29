Two North Iowa nonprofit organizations and community advocates were recognized with awards during the 2023 Jefferson Highway Association Annual Conference in Mason City, Iowa.

The awards were presented during a dinner banquet at the Historic Park Inn Hotel on June 9.

The 2023 Outstanding City Award (for communities over 10,000 in population) was presented to Mason City, Iowa for promoting and preserving the history and heritage of the Jefferson Highway.

“You have a truly special city,” said the Jefferson Highway Association. “Thank you Mason City for your exceptional hospitality as a host for our 2023 conference. Our conference guests were welcomed in your community and everywhere we went we saw JH signs and promotions.”

Visit Mason City, the official destination marketing organization for the city will continue to work with the Jefferson Highway Association to promote the Iowa Heritage Byway as a tourist attraction.

The 2023 Ambassador Award was presented to Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James for her consistent and strong advocacy of the Jefferson Highway.

James, a notable force in the Iowa tourism industry, has led efforts to expand knowledge and appreciation of the Jefferson Highway’s impact statewide.

“Thank you Lindsey and your entire organization for your support of the Jefferson Highway and our organization. Mason City should be very proud to have you as a community leader,” said the Jefferson Highway Association.

The 2023 Carol Ahlgren Memorial Preservation Award was presented to Waking Miss Winifred Inc. for its leadership in restoration of the historic Winifred Hotel in Northwood.

For approximately eight years, the nonprofit has been working to obtain and restore the historic Winifred Hotel along the Jefferson Highway route. It plans to restore the facility back to a boutique hotel for Jefferson Highway travelers and other tourists to the North Iowa community.

“The passion and teamwork shown by this organization to preserve this special hotel property in their community fits perfectly with the award criteria. We look forward to the day when we can visit again and stay overnight in this special property along the Jefferson Highway route,” said the Jefferson Highway Association.

Conference attendees received a special showing of the building during a bus tour along the Jefferson Highway route through North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.

The 2023 annual conference in Mason City, Iowa was the largest in history with guests in attendance from every state and province along the Jefferson Highway and over 15 states in total.

The 2024 Jefferson Highway Association Annual Conference will be held in Alexandria and Avoyelles Parish Louisiana April 24-27, 2024.