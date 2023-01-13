Visit Mason City announces 2022 award winners

Visit Mason City recognized several businesses, organizations and groups during its annual meeting Thursday evening at The Music Man Square.

According to a press release, awards were given for both contributions to tourism and visitor's choice in hospitality.

During fiscal year 2021-2022, Visit Mason City fulfilled over 55,000 visitor requests from all 50 states and 32 countries and welcomed more than 4,000 guests to the Mason City Visitor Center.

The 2022 Spirit of Tourism Award was presented to Fat Hill Brewing for its exemplary contributions to the Mason City tourism industry and stimulating the development of tourism opportunities.

The 2022 Friend of Tourism Award was presented to Team Trouble in River City for its enthusiastic support of tourism in Mason City.

The 2022 Tourism Excellence Award was presented to the Mason City Historic Preservation Commission (for the Preserve Iowa Summit) for drawing visitors to town and contributing to a significant economic impact to the Mason City tourism industry.

For a fourth year, Visit Mason City also gave a voice to visitors with its Golden Pineapple Awards.

Throughout the year, visitors are encouraged to vote for locations that made their visit memorable in categories of hotel, attraction and restaurant. Ballots are inserted into the Mason City Experience Guide and collected at ballot boxes throughout the community, the statement said.

Recipients of the Golden Pineapple Awards include:

2022 Visitors Choice Hotel: Country Inn & Suites





2022 Visitors Choice Attraction: Historic Park Inn Hotel





2022 Visitors Choice Restaurant: Prime N’ Wine