Virus response not political, Reynolds says

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said her decisions leading the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic are some of the hardest she has made as governor, and that they are not politically motivated but based on “data and metrics.”

Reynolds described her decision-making process as she has lessened some mitigation efforts in 77 of the state’s 22 counties, while virus-related cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, largely in the 22 counties that remain under stricter mitigation orders.

During her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts, Reynolds was asked how she weighs political pressure and considerations when making decisions on how to address the virus and its spread.

“This isn’t political. … It’s about trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented time,” Reynolds said, adding that she bases her decisions on data, metrics, and the expertise of her administration’s staff at the state public health department and federal government. “I feel very confident in the information that they’re providing me.”

Reynolds called the decisions she has made, including those to cancel the remainder of the school year and order many business partially or entirely closed, “some of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make as governor of this great state.”