Virtual public meetings to be held regarding underground transmission line

SOO Green Renewable Rail will hold a series of virtual public meetings to address questions about the HVDC Link project in development.

The project would run an underground high voltage direct current line from Mason City to Chicago along an existing railroad, powered by wind energy.

Construction is projected to create around 10,000 jobs in Iowa and Illinois.

Each county the line runs through would also receive a payment for every mile of line.

Online meetings are scheduled for Thursday, May noon-1:30 p.m. for Floyd County residents, and 5:30-7 p.m. for Cerro Gordo County residents.

To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5721961171373805323.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

