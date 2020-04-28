You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Virtual public meetings to be held regarding underground transmission line
0 comments

Virtual public meetings to be held regarding underground transmission line

{{featured_button_text}}
Wind farm - Progress 1

A wind farm just south of Clear Lake.

SOO Green Renewable Rail will hold a series of virtual public meetings to address questions about the HVDC Link project in development.

The project would run an underground high voltage direct current line from Mason City to Chicago along an existing railroad, powered by wind energy.

Renewable energy rail project would run from Mason City to Chicago

Construction is projected to create around 10,000 jobs in Iowa and Illinois.

Each county the line runs through would also receive a payment for every mile of line.

Online meetings are scheduled for Thursday, May noon-1:30 p.m. for Floyd County residents, and 5:30-7 p.m. for Cerro Gordo County residents.

To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5721961171373805323.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News