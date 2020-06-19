Virtual-only meetings permanently for the Mason City Council?

More than a decade ago, now-Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel was in the Iowa state Legislature and had a bill, House File 2087, that looked at the viability of having a "Model Electronic Legislature" in the the state. Essentially, the rationale then was that such a move could make the civic process easier for politicians and more accessible to civilians. But pre-FaceTime and a few years before Zoom even became a company, Schickel said the bill went nowhere. The need wasn't wholly understood.
Twelve years later, amid a global pandemic that's made indoor group meetings a non-starter, the necessity's a little clearer.
As is the viability.
For three months now, the Mason City Council has been conducting its twice-monthly meetings entirely online through its Granicus video feed and via the Zoom platform, which has become a common language for chatting in the COVID-19 age. And excepting the occasional issues with a council member being on mute or feedback being heard, the process has tended to work.
"I think it’s been working very well but I think it depends on your comfort level with it. Having a media background myself, I enjoy it," Schickel said. "It has some advantages: You can have more experts come in and it focuses on the conversation more."
Before, a staff member might show up for a meeting and never be called up for anything. If they were, discussions didn't tend to be long and were usually just based off of notes. With the way things currently are, a staffer can now be looped in to offer their insight for as long as they need and no longer. Aside from possible technical difficulties, the procedure fits into the natural order of conversation.
During this pandemic, the Mason City Council isn't alone in embracing platforms such as Zoom more.
An article on CitiesSpeak, which is supported by the National League of Cities, noted that cities as large as Atlanta, Georgia, and as small as Kenmore, Washington, have moved public meetings online and allowed for residents to "provide comments by calling in and using a 'virtual platform' for votes and documents" during the pandemic. The author, Angelina Panettieri, also noted that to facilitate the change states have had to temporarily alter open meeting requirements which require government meetings to be announced in advance and held publicly.
At the Statehouse in Des Moines, committee meetings will be live-streamed for the first time and the public is allowed in the building. The barrier for engagement is starting to come down.
But barriers for participation in local government wouldn't totally disappear just because of a switch to virtual only meetings.
While virtual only would mean civilians would no longer have to worry about finding time on a Tuesday evening to show up and wait around for the agenda item that piques their interest, it would mean that they'd need access to quality internet service and that still isn't the case everywhere.
For connectivity, Iowa ranks as the 33rd most-connected state in the nation (according to BroadbandNow) and about 343,000 Iowans still don't have access to a wired connection capable of 25 Mbps download speeds which is about the file size of a dance track.
That accessibility issue is a concern to Mason City Councilman Will Symonds as is the potential loss of the intangibles if local meetings were only online.
"There’s something about being there," Symonds noted. A constituent's passion about a particular topic may only have 90% potency when heard online versus in an actual, physical space. And that's a problem. But Symonds thinks that it might be outweighed by the benefits.
"This gives people more of an avenue. Now, from their phone, they could be a part of the council meeting," he said. If meetings started streaming through Facebook, they could be watched by residents at that time or as soon as they wrapped up. The timing of it would be more flexible.
Even outside of the pandemic, the idea of getting more citizens involved is something Symonds and Schickel have both spent plenty of time thinking about.
Schickel thinks that anyone serving the public should be as accurate a reflection as possible of that public and embracing new modes of communication is a part of that. Which Symonds echoes.
"I think that it’s a responsibility for the government on every level to facilitate engagement with their constituents. Like John Lee, Paul Adams (two other council members) and I all have Facebook pages for our roles and we try to get information out that way. Leverage the Internet."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
VP Mike Pence 3
VP Mike Pence 1
VP Mike Pence 20
VP Mike Pence 6
VP Mike Pence 7
VP Mike Pence 2
VP Mike Pence 23
VP Mike Pence 4
VP Mike Pence 24
VP Mike Pence 26
VP Mike Pence 25
VP Mike Pence 11
VP Mike Pence 14
VP Mike Pence 15
VP Mike Pence 21
VP Mike Pence 9
VP Mike Pence 17
VP Mike Pence 19
VP Mike Pence 10
VP Mike Pence 13
VP Mike Pence 16
VP Mike Pence 12
VP Mike Pence 8
VP Mike Pence 5
VP Mike Pence 22
VP Mike Pence 18
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.