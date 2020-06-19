Virtual-only meetings permanently for the Mason City Council?

"There’s something about being there," Symonds noted. A constituent's passion about a particular topic may only have 90% potency when heard online versus in an actual, physical space. And that's a problem. But Symonds thinks that it might be outweighed by the benefits.

"This gives people more of an avenue. Now, from their phone, they could be a part of the council meeting," he said. If meetings started streaming through Facebook, they could be watched by residents at that time or as soon as they wrapped up. The timing of it would be more flexible.

Even outside of the pandemic, the idea of getting more citizens involved is something Symonds and Schickel have both spent plenty of time thinking about.

Schickel thinks that anyone serving the public should be as accurate a reflection as possible of that public and embracing new modes of communication is a part of that. Which Symonds echoes.