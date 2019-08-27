The body of 24-year-old Vincent Harvey of Fort Dodge, who was reported missing Sunday, August 25, was found Monday night, according to a press release from Dickinson County Sherrif's Office.
Around 11:53 p.m., deputies were searching along docks and the shoreline near Okoboji's Barefoot Bar.
"One of the deputies located an object in the water approximately 45 yards from shore and 15 yards east of a dock. The deputies determined that it was a body and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive team," Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said.
The dive team recovered the body, which was identified as Vincent Harvey, and authorities notified the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.