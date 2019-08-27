{{featured_button_text}}
Vincent Harvey

Vincent Harvey, who was reported missing Sunday, August 25, was found deceased in the water not far from the shoreline Monday night.

The body of 24-year-old Vincent Harvey of Fort Dodge, who was reported missing Sunday, August 25, was found Monday night, according to a press release from Dickinson County Sherrif's Office.

Around 11:53 p.m., deputies were searching along docks and the shoreline near Okoboji's Barefoot Bar.

"One of the deputies located an object in the water approximately 45 yards from shore and 15 yards east of a dock.  The deputies determined that it was a body and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive team," Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said.

The dive team recovered the body, which was identified as Vincent Harvey, and authorities notified the family.

