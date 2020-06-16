Vice President Mike Pence talks about 'Great American Comeback' in Forest City visit

When Winnebago decided to shut down its factory floors in late March, Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe said that one of the first phone calls he made was to Reynolds.

"I wanted her to know firsthand how serious of a decision this was for us as a major employer in the state to care for the safety of our employees. That we would work to take care of those employees from a health care support standpoint and that we would look to reopen safely and return our team to work when the time was right," Happe said.

One employee at the event, Lydia Thompson, said that it was cool that Pence wanted to visit Forest City and see how people do things at Winnebago Industries. "I think Pence and President Trump are doing the best job they can and they’re doing a great job," Thompson said. Jonathan Rivera, another employee at Winnebago, said he got to speak with Pence beforehand and called it "amazing."