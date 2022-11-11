Veterans Day ceremony held in Mason City

Despite the decidedly chilly weather over a dozen people showed up in Mason City’s Central Park for the 101st year of celebrating local veterans, past and present. The ceremony was led by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association.

Before the ceremony, the walkways leading to the 12 Veterans Memorial monuments were planted with American flags.

Main Street Mason City volunteer Marlene Wagoner is the one in charge of flag decoration for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. She welcomes any group or organization to lend a hand. “On Memorial Day we usually have the Scouts,” Wagoner said, but the Newman hockey team and a group from Jane Fischer and Associates have also pitched in.

For Veteran’s Day, “The Honor Guard usually assists on this day,” Wagoner said. “It’s their ceremony, we just asked if we could join.”

City Councilman Paul Adams read the Mayor’s Proclamation which stated, “Twelve stones of shining granite stand proudly in historic Central Park. These eight foot stones highlight a place of beauty for veterans, families and visitors to reflect and find solace as they honor those serving our country. The names of 19 veterans have been inscribed in the monument this past year. They join more than 3,700 veterans from our community whose names are etched for eternity at this sacred place. We owe a special debt of gratitude to the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association which for more than 100 years has made sure we always remember.”

During the Benediction Veterans Memorial Association Chaplain Charlie West read, “We pray for those who have fought, whose spirits and bodies are scarred by war. We pray for those in service now, especially for those in harm's way. Shield them from danger and bring them home safely."

Laying of the Wreath on the Mason City Area Veterans Monument was conducted by a member of AHEPA Lodge

Resident Larry Day was at the Veterans Day service with his immediate and extended family.

Day indicated the special significance of the day by saying his father’s name is etched on one of the memorial stones. This year, the Days brought with them a few family members, visiting from Seattle, Washington, who were Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans.