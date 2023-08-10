Veterans Affairs has announced a new deadline to file for the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act.
According to a press release, veterans and survivors who apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 14, 2023, will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022 – the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. This is an extension from the original deadline of August 9, 2023. Veterans and their survivors are encouraged to to apply by visiting VA.gov/PACT.
Here’s how this historic law has already begun to help Veterans and survivors get the benefits, according to the release:
- Delivering benefits to Veterans and their survivors: VA has delivered more than $1.85 billion in earned PACT Act benefits to Veterans and their survivors.
- Increasing Veteran access to health care: Since August 10, 332,252 Veterans have enrolled in VA health care — which is nearly 50,000 more enrollees than during the previous year.
- Screening Veterans for toxic exposures: More than 4 million Veterans have received free, 10-minute screenings for toxic exposures from VA under the PACT Act — a critical step to catching and treating potentially life-threatening health conditions as early as possible.