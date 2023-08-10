According to a press release, veterans and survivors who apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 14, 2023, will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022 – the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. This is an extension from the original deadline of August 9, 2023. Veterans and their survivors are encouraged to to apply by visiting VA.gov/PACT.