Operation Golden Hawk will be holding a fundraiser for the September Veteran Stand Down at Harley-Davidson of Mason City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is described as a get together and cookout, an informal way to make a donation to Operation Golden Hawk and spend time with folks dedicated to the cause.

There will be a silent auction and plenty of hands on the grill for burgers and hot dogs. Donations are accepted and there will be volunteer opportunities for the September event.

Operation Golden Hawk is a network of veterans coordinating housing, food, financial, clothing and employment help for veterans of the United States military.

The September Stand Down event is the culmination of the year’s work and gives veterans the chance to make necessary connections to assisting agencies, build friendships and find the support they need in a post-military life.

Saturday’s fundraiser will be held at Harley-Davidson of Mason City 706 S Federal Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.