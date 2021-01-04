 Skip to main content
Versteeg: Survey says 80% of Mason City schools' staff would take COVID-19 vaccination
The Mason City Board of Education met on Monday night for its Committee of the Whole meeting.

With FDA-approved vaccinations slowly starting to be disseminated throughout the country, the choice to receive the vaccination has been a hot topic among the general population.

In North Iowa, the topic of vaccinations is just as important locally as it is nationwide.

The Mason City Community School District and Cerro Gordo County Public Health (CGPH) have worked together closely throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic. CGPH requested the district survey its staff about vaccinations ahead of time.

According to Superintendent Dave Versteeg at Monday night's board of education meeting, approximately 80% of the Mason City staff would take the vaccine if offered it.

"We have been undertaking an informational campaign since this came out about helping people understand how the vaccine works, what the side effects are and what the whole situation is with the vaccine so that people can make an informed decision when that actual sign-up comes," Versteeg said.

Versteeg made mention at the meeting that there is no date for a sign-up to receive the vaccine, as Cerro Gordo Public Health hasn't given the district a timeline yet.

Virus Outbreak Greece Vaccination

A nurse prepares a vaccine at a nursing home Monday in Athens, Greece. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday.

The district and CGPH have discussed possible sign-up options for when the vaccine is made available, but both have agreed they don't want to take time away from a school day or educational instruction to get vaccinations done.

"Those particular details haven't been worked out yet," Versteeg said. "We're just not close enough to be able to get into the real heart of the logistics for what we're going to do. But it's on it's way."

As of Monday, Cerro Gordo county's positive COVID-19 14-day rolling average sits at 10.4%.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Breaking News