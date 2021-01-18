Versteeg gives updates on return-to-learn plan, COVID-19 vaccines at board meeting

Around 80% of the Mason City Community School District staff indicated in a survey that they would take the COVID-19 vaccine if and when it is offered to them.

While Superintendent Dave Versteeg said at Monday night's Mason City Board of Education meeting that he doesn't have a timetable for when that could be, he did mention that the group Mason City staff falls into is slowly moving up the list.

"When our turn comes, it's really just a matter of the supply of vaccines in the county before they get to us," Versteeg said at the board meeting. "It could be relatively soon, but we really just don't know. We're ready."

Nurses within the district received their first round of the vaccine shot nearly two weeks ago, but teachers are still waiting.

Versteeg says the district has been working with Cerro Gordo County Public Health to have a plan for when the vaccine comes.

"Really feel good about public health's plan to vaccinate our employees," Versteeg said. "It would probably take at full, with enough doses, they can do 1,500 shots in six hours. We'd obviously need about half of that. So that could be an evening clinic or a morning clinic."