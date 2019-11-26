You knew it was coming.
The Des Moines office of the National Weather Service started sending out emails to North Iowa emergency management officials last week.
Snow. Imminent. Travel. Impacted.
The National Weather Service has since released some updates on the coming storm, with changes to snowfall estimates and wind gust speeds.
And now, here we are. By 7 p.m. Tuesday, much of North Central Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Warning until mid-day Wednesday, according to the NWS' SitRep (Yes, that is really what they call it).
Weather prognosticators are now predicting 2 to 3 inches of snow for Mason City, Algona, Estherville and Storm Lake, down from an initial estimate of 4 to 8 inches. Farther west and south, accumulations dwindle to 1-2 inches, to none at all, as rain and warmer temperatures replace the snow.
The northwest portion of the state can expect the most snow, with estimates of 8 to 12 inches in Sioux City, Sheldon, and Estherville.
The storm is expected to reach Mason City late this afternoon, between 4 and 7 p.m. Conditions are expected to worsen between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., and the peak of the storm, should strike Mason City between the window of 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Northwest winds will increase Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with gusts up 51 mph in Mason City, the NWS says. Blowing and drifting snow will drop visibility to less than a 1/2-mile, especially on major roads like I-35, Hwy. 65 and U.S. Hwy. 218.
High temperatures, in the 40s in recent days, will drop to 32 degrees on Wednesday, with lows in the teens. Snow and rain will be on the menu for most of the rest of the week as well.
Brief severe weather is possible in the southeast corner of the state, with the chance for wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size.
Travelers should bookmark Iowa DOT's 511 travel site before they hit the road at https://hb.511ia.org/.
