UPDATE: Swea City family's rough road may be coming to an end

According to Zielske, workers hope to have repairs made by early spring when the roads are feasible to do work on. She said the city will have to pay about 15% of the total but isn't sure what that final number will be yet.

"(We're) still waiting on a final quote from them. There's a lot of moving parts on that process. It’s a huge in a small town like this to do some street repair that’s beneficial to the citizens," Zielske said.

Chelsi Deling is happy that the road will get repaired, at some point this spring, but a mix of confusion and frustration still lingers for her.

"They said that they are going to fix our road through the grant money they are going to receive but they did say that our road is not a top priority," she said. "It’s getting done but it’s getting done after all the other roads, which I think is completely wrong. That totally puts aside why we’re doing this. We’re raising this thing about Corbin’s health and safety and they’re worrying about the roads."

She did credit more recent conditions on the road for not further exacerbating her son's accessibility issues. According to Deling, the city has been decent about snow removal and roads have been cleared in a "timely manner."