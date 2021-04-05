Update: Suspect in Mason City murder arrested in Algona

A man wanted for a felony murder that took place last week was apprehended Monday in Algona.

Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, is suspected of shooting and killing a Mason City man late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call after 10 p.m. the evening of March 31 to a shooting in the area of Third Street Northwest and North Jefferson Avenue.

The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department, where they later died of their injuries. The victim's name has not yet been publicly released.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Algona Chief of Police Kendall Pals, the Department of Criminal Investigation had notified Algona officers that they believed Gonzalez to be in the area, possibly staying with relatives.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Pals said, an officer on patrol spotted Gonzalez walking near the area the DCI had described. Gonzalez fled, with the officer in pursuit. Pals said Gonzalez entered the attached garage of a home on the 200 block of Ridgley Street.

Pals said the resident was safely evacuated from his home, but Gonzalez remained holed up in the garage until around 4 p.m. when a negotiating team was able to convince him to exit the property.