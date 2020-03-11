UPDATE: IHSAA taking precautions as boys state basketball tourney continues

With just one North Iowa boys basketball team remaining – Bishop Garrigan – still playing in the 2020 IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines, there has been some concern whether the final day of the tournament would be canceled.
The latest news coming out of the Iowa High School Athletic Association is that the games will continue, albeit with some changes now in place.
Here is a statement from the IHSAA about the tournament, which goes through Friday, and other high school events:
The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2020 State Basketball Tournament will play Friday’s games with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern of the spread and impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The consolations and finals set for Friday at Wells Fargo Arena will be played as currently scheduled. The IHSAA will provide additional updates to this strategy should they be necessary.
The IHSAA has coordinated with health officials, state and local government, and Iowa Events Center throughout this week’s event, with updated guidance requiring these measures.
You have free articles remaining.
Only team members, game officials, credentialed media members, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, and select school spectators will be allowed inside the facility. Those spectators will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.
Each of Friday’s participating schools will be allowed up to 100 total entrants, free of charge. The 100 total include the official team traveling party.
Other spectators and previously scheduled award recipients and visitors will not be permitted.
The IHSAA acknowledges these updates are inconvenient and unprecedented. The understanding of member schools and communities is sincerely appreciated.
The remaining games will be available to view through the Iowa High School Sports Network’s coverage. The IHSSN has television coverage for semifinals and finals, free live streaming, and a free downloadable app to view the games. Visit ihssn.com/basketball or ihssn.com/live for viewing information.
The IHSAA staff will also provide frequent updates on the games through its website and social media platforms.
Spectators who purchased tickets in advance of Friday’s games at Wells Fargo Arena will be refunded at the point of purchase.
The IHSAA will continue working with health officials to determine adjustments or preventative measures for the upcoming spring sports seasons. Updates will be provided as they become available.