UPDATE: IHSAA taking precautions as boys state basketball tourney continues

With just one North Iowa boys basketball team remaining – Bishop Garrigan – still playing in the 2020 IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines, there has been some concern whether the final day of the tournament would be canceled.

The latest news coming out of the Iowa High School Athletic Association is that the games will continue, albeit with some changes now in place.

Here is a statement from the IHSAA about the tournament, which goes through Friday, and other high school events:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2020 State Basketball Tournament will play Friday’s games with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern of the spread and impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The consolations and finals set for Friday at Wells Fargo Arena will be played as currently scheduled. The IHSAA will provide additional updates to this strategy should they be necessary.

The IHSAA has coordinated with health officials, state and local government, and Iowa Events Center throughout this week’s event, with updated guidance requiring these measures.

