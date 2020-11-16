Update: Andersen's decking the halls with holiday offerings; will set tree up for a fee

Editor's note: In the original story that posted Sunday, it was noted that Andersen's Market would set up your Christmas tree for free. Andersen's sets up trees for customers for a fee if they request it.
***
It’s already starting to look a lot like Christmas at some North Iowa greenhouses and floral centers.
Andersen’s Market picked up its holiday inventory on Nov. 13, including Christmas trees, garland and wreaths.
Every year, the staff gets trees from northern Minnesota and Wisconsin the day after they are cut, according to Sue O’Conner, who co-owns the Mason City greenhouse with her brother, Mike Andersen.
“We like that about our stuff,” she said. “It’s not cut down months before and already drying up by the time we get it.”
Andersen’s Market only sells two kinds of trees: Fraser fir and Canaan fir.
O’Connor said with a Canaan fir, “you get all the benefits of a Fraser that they don’t lose their needles, and then they have the great smell of balsam.”
The Christmas trees at Andersen’s Market range in height from 3 to 15 feet.
The trees are delivered free to those who live in Mason City or Clear Lake.
Andersen’s Market also sets up trees for customers for a fee if they request it. Most of those requests come from those who order the biggest trees, according to O’Connor.
The staff also will do a fresh cut on trees purchased by customers who plan to put them up the same day they get them, she said.
Some customers order their trees ahead of time each year.
Andersen’s carries about 500 trees during the holiday season. O’Connor said there’s usually a few trees still available when the greenhouse closes on Dec. 23.
Andersen’s Market also carries greenery branches, spruce tops and pine cones.
Two women at the store make around 100 porch pots every holiday season.
O’Connor said they take ceramics or galvanized pails “and put greenery and pine cones and ribbons and what-not in them.”
Those who are trying to make a porch pot on their own are welcome to ask for advice from Andersen’s Market.
“We try to help everyone as much as we can,” O’Connor said.
Andersen’s Market also carries kissing balls, which contain Christmas greenery such as balsam or Fraser, as well as pine cones and ribbon.
They are typically are hung by a ribbon from anywhere someone might put a hanging plant, such as a porch, O’Connor said.
Kissing balls don’t have to be watered.
“They last clear through April,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor first became familiar with kissing balls when she lived in Wisconsin.
The first year they were introduced at Andersen’s Market, they sold right out, she said.
Every year, Andersen’s gets 50 large kissing balls that also have decorations on them, such as angels, from a friend of O’Connor’s who lives in Wisconsin.
Some customers wanted smaller kissing balls without the decorations, so this year, O’Connor ordered some of them from a company in Duluth, Minnesota.
Andersen’s also carries birch logs and twigs. O’Connor said they have dogwood in several different colors as well as winter berry.
The store also sells sugar pine cones, which are between nine and 12 inches long.
As far as greenery, O’Connor said Andersen’s carries any kind you can think of, including Fraser, white pine, red pine, and cedar.
The store also has garland and lots of wreaths of all different sizes, according to O’Connor.
A woman from Osage makes mixed wreaths with juniper berries in them for Andersen’s.
“They are gorgeous,” O’Connor said.
Andersen’s also orders 50 to 60 decorated wreaths every year from a church in Wisconsin.
“All of our wreaths are handmade. They aren’t done through a machine,” O’Connor said.
Baker Floral
At Baker Floral in Mason City, Christmas displays have been up for several weeks.
Owner Nancy Umphress said customers began asking in September when holiday items would be available.
In addition to its wide variety of artificial arrangements, including garland and wreaths, Baker Floral will have fresh pine and evergreen centerpieces and arrangements, which are always very popular starting the day after Thanksgiving, according to Umphress.
“The pine can last for a whole month,” she said.
Some customers buy centerpieces and then change the flowers every few weeks so they can have a fresh arrangement with pine for the whole season, Umphress said.
The shop also sells Christmas cactus in three different sizes.
Baker Floral will once again carry poinsettias in three different color varieties: red, white, and pink.
All the poinsettias are grown in Iowa.
“They are florist grade, not big box grade,” Umphress said. “They are very sound plants.”
Norfolk Island pine trees are the most popular green plant Baker Floral carries, according to Umphress. These miniature Christmas trees range in height from 4 inches to 4 feet.
“They are great for nursing homes or small apartments,” she said.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, business has been good at Baker Floral this year, according to Umphress.
She said sending flowers and plants is a good way to show someone you can’t visit that you are thinking of them, she said.
Umphress is expecting brisk business over the holiday season as well.
She said more people may be looking to deck the halls more than ever this year because of the pandemic, which is making them re-think their usual Christmas plans.
“People can’t visit home for the holidays,” she said.
Some people have limited funds this season due to the pandemic, but Umpress said Baker Floral has a wide price range.
“We can fit anyone’s budget,” she said.
