Update: Andersen's decking the halls with holiday offerings; will set tree up for a fee

Andersen’s Market also sets up trees for customers for a fee if they request it. Most of those requests come from those who order the biggest trees, according to O’Connor.

The staff also will do a fresh cut on trees purchased by customers who plan to put them up the same day they get them, she said.

Some customers order their trees ahead of time each year.

Andersen’s carries about 500 trees during the holiday season. O’Connor said there’s usually a few trees still available when the greenhouse closes on Dec. 23.

Andersen’s Market also carries greenery branches, spruce tops and pine cones.

Two women at the store make around 100 porch pots every holiday season.

O’Connor said they take ceramics or galvanized pails “and put greenery and pine cones and ribbons and what-not in them.”

Those who are trying to make a porch pot on their own are welcome to ask for advice from Andersen’s Market.

“We try to help everyone as much as we can,” O’Connor said.