Unveiling ceremony planned for new Mason City sculptures

Four life-size, ice sport-themed bronze sculptures will be revealed Tuesday morning in downtown Mason City.

River City Sculptures on Parade will hold an unveiling ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Mason City Arena, 111 S. Washington Ave., where benefactors are scheduled to be in attendance.

The sculptures "Going for the Goal," "Polished Performance," "Crack the Whip" and "Let's Go, Dad" by renowned artist Dee Clements of Loveland, Colorado, have been permanently installed at the arena thanks to generous community members.

“Going for the Goal,” which depicts a young hockey player in action, was purchased by Michael Reindl Sr., Matthew Reindl and Dr. Martin and Julie Meindl in memory of their son and brother, Mikey, who died in 2018.

Mikey, a 2002 Mason City High School graduate, was a hockey enthusiast who began playing at 3 years old. He played hockey from the time he learned to skate until his graduation.

“We were a hockey family. We loved the excitement of the sport at the camaraderie,” said his mother, Julie Meindl. “We always felt fortunate to live in a community that offered ice sports, and we are thrilled with the new facility. We just had to be a part of it.”