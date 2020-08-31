Unveiling ceremony planned for new Mason City sculptures

Four life-size, ice sport-themed bronze sculptures will be revealed Tuesday morning in downtown Mason City.
River City Sculptures on Parade will hold an unveiling ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Mason City Arena, 111 S. Washington Ave., where benefactors are scheduled to be in attendance.
The sculptures "Going for the Goal," "Polished Performance," "Crack the Whip" and "Let's Go, Dad" by renowned artist Dee Clements of Loveland, Colorado, have been permanently installed at the arena thanks to generous community members.
“Going for the Goal,” which depicts a young hockey player in action, was purchased by Michael Reindl Sr., Matthew Reindl and Dr. Martin and Julie Meindl in memory of their son and brother, Mikey, who died in 2018.
Mikey, a 2002 Mason City High School graduate, was a hockey enthusiast who began playing at 3 years old. He played hockey from the time he learned to skate until his graduation.
“We were a hockey family. We loved the excitement of the sport at the camaraderie,” said his mother, Julie Meindl. “We always felt fortunate to live in a community that offered ice sports, and we are thrilled with the new facility. We just had to be a part of it.”
An elegant figure skater is the subject of “Polished Performance,” a sculpture purchased by Vice Admiral Norman Ray and his wife, Priscilla.
Priscilla, who grew up skating at the outdoor rink and frozen rivers in Mason City, was performing in the Ice Follies in San Francisco when she met a dashing young U.S. Navy officer who later became her husband of 50-plus years.
The sculpture is a tribute to Norman and Priscilla Ray’s love story.
“Crack the Whip” is a whimsical piece depicting young skaters playing a game on a frozen river.
The donors, who wish to remain anonymous, have grown children who enjoyed many years of skating at the North Iowa Ice Arena.
This sculpture is dedicated to the fun-loving child in all of us.
Inside the front entrance of the arena, the “Let’s Go, Dad” sculpture depicts a future hockey star sitting on his father’s lap barely containing his excitement.
Dr. J.D. Thoreson and his wife, Jill, purchased the piece in recognition of their family’s years of involved with the North Iowa ice sports programs.
“Let’s Go, Dad” sits on a limestone bench and is positioned as a photo opportunity for arena visitors.
The public is invited to attend the unveiling ceremony Tuesday, but everyone is asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Those interested in purchasing or leasing a sculpture are encouraged to call River City Sculptures on Parade Committee volunteers at 641-423-5724.
River City Sculptures on Parade is a nonprofit with a vision to bring a significant display of public art to Mason City for all to enjoy.
The nonprofit partners with SculptureOne, which has similar programs in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Mankato, Minnesota; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Castlegar, British Columbia; to bring new art to Mason City annually. It has exclusive rights to the program in Iowa.
For more information about River City Sculptures on Parade, visit its Facebook page or www.sculpturesonparade.com.
"Kinetic Weather Disturbance Ensemble"
'Healing A Broken Heart"
3E3A1914.jpg
"Rocky"
"Crocodile"
"Strings of Happiness"
“Transcendence”
"Unwinding"
“Muse-ic”
"Natural Wonders"
“It Starts With 3”
"Summer Distractions II"
"Circle of Friends"
"Little Red Riding Hood"
'The Monumental Professor"
"Huckleberry Daze"
Sculpture
'76 Trombones"
“Resplendent Fervor”
“Sendai Madonna”
"Ralph Moose"
"Body Emergence"
“Solitude”
"Pose"
“Dystopia”
"Seated Couple"
"Tickled"
"Hope"
"Paper Boy"
"Aviator"
"American Architect"
“Girlilla and Tiney”
"Fish Story"
"Mr Eggwards"
"Big Flirt"
"Fly Snag"
"The Hard Hat Kid"
“Medusa”
"Rising Rainbow"
"The Farmer"
"School's Out"
"Lost In A Dream"
"Maestro"
'Bucky"
"Who Rescued Who?"
"Parental Love"
"Orbit"
"Miss Ellie"
"Puddle Hunt"
"Waldgeist"
"Little Cowboy"
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!