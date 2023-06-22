Law enforcement agencies in Cerro Gordo County are continuing their collaboration to increase traffic safety through Unticketing, a contest that lets people who drive safely and legally win prizes donated by area businesses.

Since Memorial Day, officers and deputies at the Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office have been on the lookout for safe drivers. When a license plate number they record matches someone who has signed up for the Unticketing contest, that vehicle is entered in the prize drawing.

This week’s winners include a Clear Lake resident who drives a white van, observed wearing her seatbelt and obeying the speed limit on South Shore Drive. The driver won a roadside troubleshooting kit donated by AAA Iowa.

A Clear Lake resident who drives a brown SUV was awarded a $30 Cabin Coffee gift card for making full and complete stop at a stop sign on Fourth Avenue South. In addition, a Manly resident who drives a black sedan won a $25 Casey’s gift card.

So far, more than 300 drivers have entered over 400 vehicles in the Unticketing contest. For your chance win, visit www.unticketing.org to enter your license plate numbers.

The next Unticketing drawing will take place Monday, July 3rd. As the holiday weekend approaches, officers and deputies will be watching for safe drivers all across Cerro Gordo County. It’s a good time to remember that drinking and driving can cause serious problems, even for people who are below the legal

intoxication limit.

If it’s time to make alcohol or drugs a smaller part of your life, yourlifeiowa.org and recovery-iowa.org offer many useful resources.

Because the fact is: everyone who drives safely and legally is a winner.