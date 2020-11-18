'Unsustainable': Cerro Gordo County now has 1,600 active COVID cases, 35 deaths

"Each is teetering on the point of not being able to function any longer," as Hanft put it. Even if schools went entirely online, children with parents who don't have the ability to work from home would still need to go somewhere.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And then, in the slightly longer term, Hanft said that his department is making plans for how to best help distribute COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

"When the day comes and we start to see the vaccine arrive, us and our community partners will be ready to get that vaccine out," he said. In preparing for that day, CG Public Health already has coolers on hand for storage of the vaccine when it arrives.

As for the city, Schickel said that a fair amount of the staff's bandwidth is taken up by COVID-19.

"We have a lot of things going on but our administrative team is dedicating a fair amount of time to combatting COVID," he said.