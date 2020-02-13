United Way of North Central Iowa took in more than $750,000 in fundraising from 2019 campaign

In 2018, the United Way of North Central Iowa took in $726,000 for its fundraising campaign which officials said they used to fund more than 40 programs and impact the lives of more than 15,000 residents in the area.

For 2019, those fundraising and impact numbers were both up.

According to a press release from the United Way of North Central Iowa, the organization raised $769,000 while assisting some 27,264 North Iowa-area residents on issues such as education, health and income.

"This year was an amazing show of the kind of generosity that North Iowa is known for," United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends said in a statement. "The kindness and love that was shown by our donors, volunteers and team members truly changes lives every day, right here where we live."

As part of the United Way chapter's work, funds that are raised stay within the eight counties it serves which includes counties such as Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Kossuth. The funds raised will be allocated within the next month.

