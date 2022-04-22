United Way of North Central Iowa to host Rise and Shine Relay Race

United Way of North Central Iowa is hosting the 2nd Annual Rise and Shine Relay Race and Celebration on May 6.

The event will take place at East Park's Prairie Playground at 7:30 a.m. The celebration marks the official end of the 2021 campaign according to a press release.

United Way of North Central Iowa invites companies and small business to create teams to compete in the Trike Race. Teams will compete in a bracket-style race as a way to celebrate and learn what programs the organization funds.

People can find out more or register a team by going to https://www.unitedwaynci.org/Rise-and-Shine.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

