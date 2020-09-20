United Way of North Central Iowa raises over $100,000 for COVID-19 relief

When the global pandemic hit the United States in March, the United Way of North Central Iowa (UWNCI) knew it needed to do something to help North Iowans. That’s when the idea of a COVID-19 relief fund came to fruition.
Since then, the UWNCI has worked with sponsors, businesses and individuals to raise over $100,000 for organizations and individuals in need during the pandemic.
“When those businesses shut down, a lot of people’s income stopped,” Chief Executive Officer Jen Arends said. “We didn’t really know how long it was going to last, we just knew that we needed to be there for our community, because that’s what we do at the United Way.”
So far, the exact number for the funds raised sits at $102,649. According to a pamphlet that displayed how funds were used, over $57,000 was distributed out to 21 different programs in need. The pamphlet lists who the programs were, how much was donated and what donations were used for.
“We’ve been able to help 21 programs so far with everything from increasing their sanitation needs so they can continue to operate safely, to upgrading technology so that they can provide services still and help those people in need in North Iowa,” Arends said.
United Way also worked with the North Iowa Community Action Organization and the Salvation Army to set aside $40,000 for individual assistance.
“Funding is used to provide financial assistance that is not available through Federal and State assistance program and is distributed based on those highest in need,” the individual assistance box of the pamphlet states.
Normally, the UWNCI has corporate sponsors that help with financing events. Due to the coronavirus, there was no events on the calendar this year. That’s when Arends and her team started asking corporate donors to consider donating to the COVID-19 relief fund instead of their usual event sponsorship.
Arends says some of these sponsors include big name corporations like Mid-American Energy, 3M, Winnebago Industries, Clear Lake Bank and Trust and First Citizens Bank, among others.
“When we started it, we didn’t know where it was going to lead, so I’m really happy to see that we’ve been able to raise over $100,000 to help people and non-profits during this time,” Arends said.
Arends says feedback from the organizations that have received the funds has been positive. She is thrilled that the UWNCI has been able to help out in a time of need.
“One of the problems is we have just not super well in tooting our own horn, so a lot of this has gone under the radar,” Arends said. “But, for those programs that we’ve helped and the individual assistance I know has been really needed and appreciated by those who have gotten it.”
The nonprofit organization is still accepting donations to the fund. If you would like to donate, you can visit unitedway.nci.org and go to the COVID relief fund tab.
