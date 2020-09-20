United Way of North Central Iowa raises over $100,000 for COVID-19 relief

“Funding is used to provide financial assistance that is not available through Federal and State assistance program and is distributed based on those highest in need,” the individual assistance box of the pamphlet states.

Normally, the UWNCI has corporate sponsors that help with financing events. Due to the coronavirus, there was no events on the calendar this year. That’s when Arends and her team started asking corporate donors to consider donating to the COVID-19 relief fund instead of their usual event sponsorship.

Arends says some of these sponsors include big name corporations like Mid-American Energy, 3M, Winnebago Industries, Clear Lake Bank and Trust and First Citizens Bank, among others.

“When we started it, we didn’t know where it was going to lead, so I’m really happy to see that we’ve been able to raise over $100,000 to help people and non-profits during this time,” Arends said.

Arends says feedback from the organizations that have received the funds has been positive. She is thrilled that the UWNCI has been able to help out in a time of need.