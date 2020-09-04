United Way of North Central Iowa awards program grants

United Way of North Central Iowa has issued its awards for the Small Grants Funding program.
Area nonprofit organizations in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties applied for a grant of up to $3,000 per year. These funds are to be used for such projects as development, planning, training, and human services work.
The organizations and projects who received funds are:
- Garner Community Christian Childcare Center (GC4), daycare playground equipment
- Hancock County Community Health, Pick a Better Snack and ACT
- Child Assistance Resource and Education Team, Loving Hands Nursery
- One Vision, Children's Autism Center Telehealth
- RSVP, Pen Pal Program
The amount awarded was not disclosed.
For more information about United Way of North Central Iowa, please contact us at 641-423-1774 or visit our website at www.unitedwaynci.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!