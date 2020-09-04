United Way of North Central Iowa awards program grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Way of North Central Iowa has issued its awards for the Small Grants Funding program.

Area nonprofit organizations in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties applied for a grant of up to $3,000 per year. These funds are to be used for such projects as development, planning, training, and human services work.

The organizations and projects who received funds are:

Garner Community Christian Childcare Center (GC4), daycare playground equipment

Hancock County Community Health, Pick a Better Snack and ACT

Child Assistance Resource and Education Team, Loving Hands Nursery

One Vision, Children's Autism Center Telehealth

RSVP, Pen Pal Program

The amount awarded was not disclosed.

For more information about United Way of North Central Iowa, please contact us at 641-423-1774 or visit our website at www.unitedwaynci.org.

