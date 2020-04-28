United Way grants emergency funding to area non-profits

Nine area non-profit organizations will receive money from United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief fund.
The organizations chosen have each seen a rise in need as they've provided services to an increased number of people impacted by the pandemic.
The following North Iowa organizations were awarded funds:
Floyd County CERT, $1,000 for emergency food assistance.
Mohawk Market, $3,000 for food pantry assistance.
TLC Childcare, $800 for increased sanitation.
Elderbridge, $100 emergency rent assistance.
North Iowa Community Action Organization, $1,500 for emergency food assistance.
Hampton Senior Center, $2,000 for emergency rent and utility assistance.
La Luz Hispana, $2,000 for emergency assistance to families
Iowa Legal Aid, $2,000 for emergency legal assistance.
Lutheran Services of Iowa, $500 for telecommunication.
Those wishing to donate to the United Way's emergency fund should visit www.unitedwaynci.org/covid-19-disaster-relief-funds.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette
