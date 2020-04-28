United Way grants emergency funding to area non-profits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nine area non-profit organizations will receive money from United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief fund.

The organizations chosen have each seen a rise in need as they've provided services to an increased number of people impacted by the pandemic.

The following North Iowa organizations were awarded funds:

Floyd County CERT, $1,000 for emergency food assistance.

Mohawk Market, $3,000 for food pantry assistance.

TLC Childcare, $800 for increased sanitation.

Elderbridge, $100 emergency rent assistance.

North Iowa Community Action Organization, $1,500 for emergency food assistance.

Hampton Senior Center, $2,000 for emergency rent and utility assistance.

La Luz Hispana, $2,000 for emergency assistance to families

Iowa Legal Aid, $2,000 for emergency legal assistance.

Lutheran Services of Iowa, $500 for telecommunication.

Those wishing to donate to the United Way's emergency fund should visit www.unitedwaynci.org/covid-19-disaster-relief-funds.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0