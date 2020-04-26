United Way awards $360,000 in grants to local organizations

More than 20 North Iowa non-profits will receive money to further their causes, thanks to the United Way of North Central Iowa.
The organization recently announced its community impact funding totaling $360,000 for nonprofit programs and services in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties.
The following programs will be receiving United Way of North Central Iowa funding:
- Crisis Intervention Services -Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Other Violent Crimes Intervention Program- $42,000
- Francis Lauer Youth Services-Emergency Services Shelter-$42,000
- NICAO-Outreach Program- $30,000
- Community Kitchen-Nutritional Meals for those in Need- $23,300
- Friends of Iowa CASA and ICFCRB-North Iowa CASA -$23,000
- IJAG-Empowering, Engaging, and Educating Mason City- $23,000
- NIACOG Housing Trust Fund-Housing Trust Fund-$23,000
- Charlie Brown Community Day Care-Child Care Assistance for Low-Income Families- $21,000
- 43 North Iowa-Community Connections- $20,000
- Meals on Wheels-Meals for the Homebound- $18,000
- RSVP-Reading Buddies- $13,500
- 43 North Iowa-Transitional Living Supports- $10,000
- North Iowa Child Abuse Prevention Council-Satellite Child Protection Center- $10,000
- Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless-Homelessness to Permanent Housing- $10,000
- Cedar Valley Friends of The Family Inc-Rapid Housing Initiative- $9,000
- The Set Me Free Project-The Set Me Free Project Iowa Expansion- $8,500
- Osage Community Daycare-Bridges Mentoring- $7,000
- Crisis Intervention Services -Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention- $5,700
- Salvation Army-Blast Zone -$5,000
- Youth for Christ-Campus Life- $5,000
- Lutheran Services of Iowa-Families Together-$3,800
- RSVP-Reading Coaches- $2,700
- Latinas Latinos Al Exito Inc.-Al Exito Hampton- $2,500
- Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa-Girl Scout Leadership Program- $2,000
United Way’s Community Impact Committee, which is responsible for deciding where funding is most needed in the community, spent 350 hours in the spring reviewing applications and determining programs that service the most important and pressing needs in north central Iowa.
This investment will directly impact the lives of North Iowa residents with various services including emergency and crisis assistance, food security, ensuring access to mental and physical health needs, programs for our aging population, helping children and youth succeed, and more.
"We are extremely pleased to provide support to these critical local programs that are doing such life-changing work in our community, and for our amazing donors who have made this possible," said Jen Arends, United Way CEO.
To learn more about United Way of North Central Iowa, call 641-423-1774 or visit www.unitedwaynci.org.
