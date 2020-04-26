United Way awards $360,000 in grants to local organizations

United Way’s Community Impact Committee, which is responsible for deciding where funding is most needed in the community, spent 350 hours in the spring reviewing applications and determining programs that service the most important and pressing needs in north central Iowa.

This investment will directly impact the lives of North Iowa residents with various services including emergency and crisis assistance, food security, ensuring access to mental and physical health needs, programs for our aging population, helping children and youth succeed, and more.

"We are extremely pleased to provide support to these critical local programs that are doing such life-changing work in our community, and for our amazing donors who have made this possible," said Jen Arends, United Way CEO.

To learn more about United Way of North Central Iowa, call 641-423-1774 or visit www.unitedwaynci.org.

