United Way announces grant opportunities

United Way of North Central Iowa has announced the launch of the Small Grants Funding program.

Area non-profit organizations in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties may apply for a grant of up to $3,000 per year.

Funds may be used for such projects as development, planning, training, and human services work.

Organizations wishing to apply may do so by visiting the Funding Opportunities at www.unitedwaynci.org/funding or by calling 641-423-1774.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 14.

