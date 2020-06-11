United Way announces grant opportunities
0 comments

United Way announces grant opportunities

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
United Way North Central Iowa Logo

United Way of North Central Iowa has announced the launch of the Small Grants Funding program.

Area non-profit organizations in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties may apply for a grant of up to $3,000 per year.

Funds may be used for such projects as development, planning, training, and human services work.

Organizations wishing to apply may do so by visiting the Funding Opportunities at www.unitedwaynci.org/funding or by calling 641-423-1774.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 14.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows alleged assault on London police officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News