Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic U.S. Senate campaign in Iowa announced the endorsements of five local labor unions.
The Des Moines businesswoman’s campaign said collectively the unions represent nearly 12,000 Iowa workers. The unions endorsing Greenfield are: Teamsters Local 238, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 125 of Eastern Iowa, Local 89 Ironworkers, and SMART-Transportation Division Iowa.
“Theresa Greenfield has what it takes to flip this Senate seat, and we’re proud to stand with her in this campaign,” Mike Sadler, United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 125 Business Manager, said in a news release from the Greenfield campaign. “Theresa will be the ally that Iowans deserve to have fighting for us in the Senate, working to expand opportunity through job training and apprenticeships, and making sure Iowans’ hard work pays off with fair wages and benefits.”
Greenfield is one of five Democrats vying to earn the party’s nomination and face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Full list of Buttigieg endorsements:
• Peggy Sherrets, Mayor of Oelwein
• Peter Johnson, Mayor-Elect of Sidney
• Philippe Meier, Boone County Auditor
• Tiffany Gale, Chair of Union County Democrats
• Sarah Truitt, Co-Chair of Clarke County Democrats
• Nancy Parrott, former Jasper County Recorder
• Alphie Fulton, former Chair of Decatur County Democrats
• Dennis Page, Osceola City Council Member
• Tripp Narup, Villisca City Council Member-Elect
• Terry Philips, former Chair of Iowa Democrats Veterans Caucus, Washington County
• Marc Wallace, State Co-Chair Veterans for Obama; Central Region Chair, Vets for John Kerry
• Dianne Senior, Centerville City Council Member
• The Reverend John Syvertson, Clay County
• Reenie Montgomery, former Monticello City Council, 2018 State House candidate, Delaware County
• Betty McCarthy, former Mitchell County Supervisor
• Ry Meyer, former Dubuque County Attorney candidate
• Emilynne Slagel, Blue Grass City Council Member
• Jen Callahan, Independence City Council Member
