Unemployment claims top 4,000 in Cerro Gordo County, tests near 1,800

"We have received some reports that (some) are stretching the limits of the Governor's proclamation," Hanft said. However, the number of reports about offending businesses is less than 10 right now. If residents notice more cases, Hanft said his department is establishing a complaint process.

Along with that currently small concern, there are other things officials are worrying about.

As Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett pointed out, the city also has to figure out the best way to re-open to citizens. The city's looked at installing glass at city hall to protect workers and is considering ways to limit the flow of people into the building. If such measures are put into place, city hall could be back open in two to three weeks but that time frame isn't concrete yet.

The city has to worry about its budget as well.