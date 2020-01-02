U.S. senate candidate, Mike Franken, to stop in Cerro Gordo County this weekend

On Saturday, retired three-star admiral Mike Franken will make his first stop in Cerro Gordo County since announcing his campaign for U.S. Senate in August.
At 5:30 p.m., in Ventura, Franken will chat about his five decades in the Navy, how that time shaped his world view and how he would serve Iowans if he received the nomination in 2020 Iowa Democratic Primary and defeated incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst in November's general election.
In his campaign, Franken has made a point of saying that he wants to be "the face of rural Iowa" while leading the effort to: "address health care for all," "help Iowa's agriculture become part of the solution to climate change" and "work against corporate greed's attack on the owner-operator farm."
The Sioux County native has also staked a claim on being the only candidate in the race not from the Des Moines area.
But he's said that it's his military service, and the decisions he had to make, that differentiate him even further from challengers: Theresa Greenfield, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro.
"I made a lot of tough calls during my time in the Navy and I'm not afraid to stand up for the proud progressive principles that Iowa Democrats share," Franken said. One such decision was being against invading Iraq in the run-up to the war in 2003.
The event is being held at the house of Anna and Artie Jones, at 2324 242nd Street, in Ventura. Reservations can be made by emailing Kimberley@FrankenForIowa.org
