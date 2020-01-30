Two polls, one day, different results

Two polls on the Democratic presidential race in Iowa, both released Wednesday, showed significantly different results.

An Iowa State University/Civiqs poll showed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the lead with 24% saying he is their first choice. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was second with 19%, former mayor Pete Buttigieg third with 17% and former vice president Joe Biden fourth with 15%.

But while Biden was fourth in the ISU/Civiqs poll, he was first in a new Monmouth poll, at 23%. Sanders was second at 21%, Buttigieg third at 16%, and Warren fourth at 15%.

ISU/Civiqs conducted an online survey of 655 likely Democratic caucus participants from January 23 to January 27. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

The Monmouth poll was in the field the same days and was conducted via telephone. It surveyed 544 likely caucus participants, and its margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

With these added, Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of polling on the race in Iowa shows Sanders at the top with an average of 24.2%, Biden at 21%, Buttigieg at 16.8% and Warren at 14.7%.

