Two North Iowa student-athletes earn achievement awards

JOHNSTON — Five Iowa high school seniors – including two from area schools – received a 2020 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa Girls’ High School State Basketball Tournament on March 6-7 in Des Moines.

According to a release from the financial organization, one student from each class was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of her choice.

In Class 3A, Clear Lake senior Julia Merfeld was recognized as a graduating senior student athlete who not only excels in athletics but also in the classroom and the community.

In Class 2A, West Hancock's Riley Hiscocks was honored and awarded the scholarship.

Merfeld and Hiscocks were selected for the award based on their scholastic standing, leadership skills, community involvement and athletic participation.

“Iowa banks take pride in helping young Iowans finance their higher education, and I'm proud to recognize Julia who is an outstanding student in our community,” said Craig Braget, SVP & CFO at MBT Bank.

The program includes awards to student athletes in basketball, wrestling and football. The IBA has awarded more than $265,000 in scholarships since the program began.

“Not only do these students excel on the court and in the classroom, but they also go above and beyond to serve their communities,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and communications, in a release. “Our goal with this scholarship program is to help students fund their higher education. Helping Iowans reach their financial goals is what Iowa banks are all about.”

