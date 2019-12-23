Two North Iowa organizations celebrate pasts, futures together as one in 2020

“We all want the same general life, and we’re just here to help people who are more vulnerable have access to those things,” Becker said.

In 2017, NITC contracted with Becker after its executive director left and will be the executive director of 43 North Iowa on Jan. 1.

Becker said merging NIVC and NITC made sense.

The merge between NIVC, with a $4.6 million annual budget, and NITC, with a nearly $2 million annual budget, will reduce their administrative overhead, leverage efficiencies, expand their geographic footprints and improve services to their clients.

“We have people who only do employment or only do transitional living, but there’s a lot of overlap,” she said. “If we had a Venn diagram, there’s a lot of people in that middle section.”

Becker said the organizations’ merge into 43 North Iowa will not change their mission.

In fact, the tagline for 43 North Iowa is “Helping people find their way.”

The 43, Becker explained, is Mason City’s latitude.

She described 43 North Iowa as an organization that can be a compass for people with disabilities, both physical and mental.