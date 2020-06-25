Two North Iowa men sent to federal prison on meth convictions

Two North Central Iowa men have received lengthy federal prison sentences for dealing or conspiring to deal methamphetamine.
Christopher Paul Hanson, 30, of Lakota, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 1,500 grams of meth and possessing a firearm as a drug user.
In his plea agreement, Hanson admitted to distributing the meth in and around North Central Iowa. In September 2018, a vehicle was stopped and in the vehicle was approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, part of which was packaged for delivery to Hanson for re-distribution.
On Sept. 26, 2018, Hanson’s residence was searched. Law enforcement seized drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers, marijuana, methamphetamine, and guns, including a rifle and a pistol, along with ammunition for both guns, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's office in Iowa.
Hanson was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
Demetrius Johnson, 34, of Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and received more than 24 years in prison.
Johnson admitted he was distributing meth from the fall of 2017 to on or about August 2019. In December 2019, Johnson sold meth on two separate occasions in Mason City, according to the U.S. Attorney's office press release.
On Jan. 15, 2018, law enforcement searched Johnson’s Mason City storage locker and apartment where they seized methamphetamine, large quantities of marijuana, and three handguns, one of which was loaded.
Johnson left Mason City and moved to Fort Dodge, where he was hiding from law enforcement pending his parole violation for another drug dealing offense. On Aug. 1, 2019, Johnson was found in Fort Dodge. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement noticed a strong odor of marijuana which led them to search his residence finding approximately 4.5 pounds of pure methamphetamine, as well as another handgun.
Johnson has three prior felony drug convictions and multiple convictions for violent offenses.
Johnson was sentenced to 292 months on the meth charge and 120 months on the gun charges, to run concurrently. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
