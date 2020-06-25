Two North Iowa men sent to federal prison on meth convictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two North Central Iowa men have received lengthy federal prison sentences for dealing or conspiring to deal methamphetamine.

Christopher Paul Hanson, 30, of Lakota, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 1,500 grams of meth and possessing a firearm as a drug user.

In his plea agreement, Hanson admitted to distributing the meth in and around North Central Iowa. In September 2018, a vehicle was stopped and in the vehicle was approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, part of which was packaged for delivery to Hanson for re-distribution.

On Sept. 26, 2018, Hanson’s residence was searched. Law enforcement seized drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers, marijuana, methamphetamine, and guns, including a rifle and a pistol, along with ammunition for both guns, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's office in Iowa.

Hanson was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Demetrius Johnson, 34, of Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and received more than 24 years in prison.