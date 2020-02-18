You are the owner of this article.
Two North Iowa men arrested for harboring runaway
Two Mason City men are under arrest for helping a juvenile runaway who had been reported missing in Clear Lake.

Eric Jon Anderson, 38, (left) and Leroy David Lomholt, 59, both of Mason City were arrested Tuesday and were each charged with one count of harboring a runaway stemming from a missing Clear Lake juvenile case.

Eric Jon Anderson, 38, and Leroy David Lomholt, 59, were each charged with a count of harboring a runaway, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Clear Lake Police Department.

The juvenile was safe and has since been reunited with family. 

Mason City police officers assisted in the arrest of Anderson and Lomholt, who are each being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

