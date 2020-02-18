Two North Iowa men arrested for harboring runaway

Two Mason City men are under arrest for helping a juvenile runaway who had been reported missing in Clear Lake.
Eric Jon Anderson, 38, and Leroy David Lomholt, 59, were each charged with a count of harboring a runaway, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Clear Lake Police Department.
The juvenile was safe and has since been reunited with family.
Mason City police officers assisted in the arrest of Anderson and Lomholt, who are each being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2000 bond.
The incident remains under investigation.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette