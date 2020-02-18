Two North Iowa men arrested for harboring runaway

Two Mason City men are under arrest for helping a juvenile runaway who had been reported missing in Clear Lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Eric Jon Anderson, 38, and Leroy David Lomholt, 59, were each charged with a count of harboring a runaway, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Clear Lake Police Department.

The juvenile was safe and has since been reunited with family.

Mason City police officers assisted in the arrest of Anderson and Lomholt, who are each being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.