Two more Iowans tested for novel coronavirus

There are things all area residents can do to help prevent the spread of all viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Contain germs by staying home when ill

Residents should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow IDPH on Facebook (@IowaDepartmentofPublicHealth) and Twitter (@IAPublicHealth.