Motorists in Mason City looking to access a stretch of U.S. 65/Federal Avenue at Iowa 122 will now have to reroute.
Starting Monday at 9 a.m., that stretch of road will close between Fifth and Sixth streets Southwest and it will remain closed through at least mid-October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT).
Once that happens, IDOT is asking that drivers detour by using 19th Street, Monroe Avenue, and Fourth Street.
The closure has been forecast throughout the project and, according to IDOT Field Services Coordinator Pete Hjelmstad, is necessary so that workers can reconstruct the short segment of U.S. 65 between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Hjelmstad also previously mentioned that that portion of Highway 122 hasn't been reconstructed since roughly the 1930s. So in addition to the general improvements, crews are also softening the curve headed eastbound, at about South Massachusetts Avenue and curving through South Connecticut Avenue.
Budgeting for the project is still within the $12 million range established at the outset. For its part, Mason City is covering $3.9 million of the cost through a grant and money out of its utilities and other city budgets.
At times, during the work, businesses along the route have taken a hit.
Bruce Kittleson, who owns and operates the Hardee's at 515 S. Delaware Ave., in Mason City, took to closing his storefront up slightly earlier than normal because of how construction has altered traffic around the establishment.
Tom Abbas, who runs Floyd and Leonard at 510 S. Washington Ave., recognized that the repairs are a good thing but also previously acknowledged that the 82-year-old store has been negatively impacted by the construction.
Westbound construction on Highway 122 began in April 2018 and wrapped up in October 2018.
Here's how it looks to navigate the road closure, as of Tuesday afternoon:
