Two Mason City road closures starting Aug. 15

There will be two road closures in Mason City starting Monday, Aug. 15.

South Pierce Avenue will be closed north of the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest (Highway 122) for approximately five days according to a press release.

The closure is necessary for an Alliant Energy contractor to locate and expose a high-pressure gas main and place new conduits across South Pierce Avenue, as part of an Alliant Energy underground electric project.

If you have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.

Starting Monday, Aug. 15 and lasting until Friday, Aug. 19 the O&M Utility Crew will close Ninth Street Northeast between Federal and Delaware avenues. This closure is necessary to replace the water main to a fire hydrant.

Contact the Operations and Maintenance Utility Division at 641-421-3677 with questions.