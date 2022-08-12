 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Mason City road closures starting Aug. 15

There will be two road closures in Mason City starting Monday, Aug. 15.

South Pierce Avenue will be closed north of the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest (Highway 122) for approximately five days according to a press release.

The closure is necessary for an Alliant Energy contractor to locate and expose a high-pressure gas main and place new conduits across South Pierce Avenue, as part of an Alliant Energy underground electric project. 

South Pierce Avenue closure starting Aug. 15 in Mason City.

If you have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.

Starting Monday, Aug. 15 and lasting until Friday, Aug. 19 the O&M Utility Crew will close Ninth Street Northeast between Federal and Delaware avenues. This closure is necessary to replace the water main to a fire hydrant.

9th Street NE between Federal and Delaware Avenues will be closed starting Aug. 15 in Mason City.

Contact the Operations and Maintenance Utility Division at 641-421-3677 with questions.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

