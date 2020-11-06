Two Mason City residents are trying to find laughter amid loss

That's the sort of wallop the two hope to capture. Instead of looking back on a tragedy with years of hindsight, Mussman and Paulsen are reporting live from the blast zone.

"I don’t want a polished, shiny thing," she said. "We wanted it to be in real, raw time."

For each episode, Mussman and Paulsen are finding themes to use as conversational anchors. The second entry is called "The Fog," which has nothing to do with the dread-soaked John Carpenter horror movie. It's about the way that grief can blur things together. How it can obfuscate and make so much feel uncertain. Mussman said that her own fog was thick and obscuring enough that she developed an irrational fear that people no longer wanted to invite her to anything.

"Because we're sad all the time," Paulsen joked.

That sort of sense of humor is necessary when things do take a turn toward the heavy. It's possible to manage when one host of a show is overcome with grief. Less so when both hosts are succumbing. "If I start losing it, she picks up the slack," Paulsen said. Which he said happened when he "choked through" a 25-minute story about how his mom died.