Two Mason City residents are trying to find laughter amid loss

Generally, when a loved one dies suddenly there isn't a natural inclination for someone to start cracking wise. It's hard enough to keep from being reduced to absolute tears when such tragedy strikes. Let alone be funny.
Not to mention some of the most common places that people are forced to confront death, churches or funeral homes or hospitals, aren't exactly hotbeds for comedy. They're quiet and austere places. Locales with rules and codes of conduct.
With a new podcast called 'Friends with Death Benefits,' Mason City residents Tif Mussman and Justin Paulsen are trying to flout those rules, do some healing and speak to their own experiences with personal tragedy.
The idea for the show, which already has two episodes posted to YouTube, has roots in local radio work that Mussman and Paulsen would occasionally do together. Paulsen's been doing stand-up comedy for the past four years now and Mussman's gone to shows of his. But the idea started to grow after they both lost loved ones this year, a year that's been marked by so much trauma.
Paulsen's mother died suddenly in June due to complications from an unchecked ulcer, while Mussman's 22-year-old son, Ethan, died in September after having complications following spinal surgery. Mussman actually started doing Facebook Live videos about what she was going through before her son had passed. And Paulsen would watch some of them. In between those two towers of loss, they would exchange voice messages about what their moods were at a particular time and place.
"For me the final straw, what made me do this, is we would talk back and forth and I would go 'Dude, totally.' Most people don’t want to burden other people about that," Paulsen said.
Mussman agreed.
"People don’t talk about it. They don’t talk about their people," she said. "When I lost my sister, my grief was very private to me…I just wanted it to be mine. I coveted it almost...And then when this happened with Ethan, it was so much that it was exploding out of the top of my head and ears."
All of that comes through in the podcast. The days where things can seem uncommonly stupid or meaningless. The out-of-nowhere moments of crying. As Paulsen phrased it: "You put some good days together and then you don’t even see it coming and it's like you get punched by Mike Tyson."
That's the sort of wallop the two hope to capture. Instead of looking back on a tragedy with years of hindsight, Mussman and Paulsen are reporting live from the blast zone.
"I don’t want a polished, shiny thing," she said. "We wanted it to be in real, raw time."
For each episode, Mussman and Paulsen are finding themes to use as conversational anchors. The second entry is called "The Fog," which has nothing to do with the dread-soaked John Carpenter horror movie. It's about the way that grief can blur things together. How it can obfuscate and make so much feel uncertain. Mussman said that her own fog was thick and obscuring enough that she developed an irrational fear that people no longer wanted to invite her to anything.
"Because we're sad all the time," Paulsen joked.
That sort of sense of humor is necessary when things do take a turn toward the heavy. It's possible to manage when one host of a show is overcome with grief. Less so when both hosts are succumbing. "If I start losing it, she picks up the slack," Paulsen said. Which he said happened when he "choked through" a 25-minute story about how his mom died.
But Mussman and Paulsen are clear that the show won't just be about their own personal grief. They want to open it up and have a dialogue. In the future, they plan to have on hospice workers, funeral home staff and mental health professionals. People who have attacked these problems from all sorts of angles.
They think it'll help and already have some evidence that it has.
"In just those couple I’ve had people come up to me," Paulsen said. "I got a message from a lady in Florida yesterday," Mussman responded.
If nothing else, they're getting healing from that aspect. Or as Mussman said: "I always heal and feel better when I serve other people."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
